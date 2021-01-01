William's Home Furnishing Sania II Antique Black Bar Height Bench

Rustic charm hits its peak with this stunning counter height bench. The rustic wood grain and distressed black finish take you to a charming farmhouse somewhere in the countryside, achieving an inviting, homey atmosphere that will have family and friends coming back for more. Upholstered in a linen-like fabric, this bench is crafted with a padded cushion for support and style ideal for hosting gatherings in limited space. You and yours will love the casual comfort of this rustic counter height bench for your dining space. Color: Antique Black.