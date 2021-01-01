A unique twist on the average sofa daybed. The Abigail Collection sofa bed by Sandy Wilson Home offers a modern look with clean lines, a tufted surface, and bolster pillow. Exceptional comfortable and chic, you will thoroughly relish the moments you spend lounging about on it. Whether it is used for naps or seating, you will come to love the versatility this piece has to offer. Jennifer Taylor Home Sandy Wilson Home Abigail Sofa Daybed, Jet Black Woven | S65080-978