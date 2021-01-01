Sandy Toes Throw Pillow

Words of summer to remind us to enjoy the beauty that surrounds us, featuring a tricolor shell in vibrant ocean colors. The "Sandy Toes Pillow" by Laural Home is perfect for any modern coastal decor! The artwork is by Melody Hogan. This pillow is a simple and easy way to bring your room comfort and personality. They print on 100% polyester, which makes this piece durable and long-lasting. It is filled and sewn shut, so there's no zipper. They recommend a spot clean only. All Laural Home pillows are made to order in the USA, with you in mind.