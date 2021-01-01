SANDUR Club Chair Full Woven by Oasiq - Color: Brown - Finish: Black - (3001025501081-C)

Sink into the versatile Oasiq SANDUR Club Chair Full Woven to relax tired muscles after a long workday. Pair the stylish chair with other SANDUR collection pieces, such as the sun lounger and full woven sofa. The durable steel frame provides stable support on soft lawns and the weatherproof hand woven rope reduces the impact the sofa makes with the ground and deck floor. Enjoy the comfort of the upholstered cushion contouring perfectly to the hips and thighs. Oasiq grew its inspiration from nature and with the design intent for people. Passionate about enhancing people's exposure to outdoor living and with the belief that attractive outdoor designs crafted with detail enable people to feel more relaxed and happy. By creating unique and creative outdoor furniture reveals the beauty of natures natural qualities. Oasiq designs use a combination of durable materials to give an overall balance and contrast to create the most stunning pieces. Color: Brown.