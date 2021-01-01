SANDUR Armchair Seat & Back Woven by Oasiq - Color: Red - Finish: White - (3001010303060-CB)

The SANDUR Armchair Seat & Back Woven by Oasiq gives off the feeling as if you're suspended in the air, due to its creative design the features open weave to help subdue contact with hard surfaces to a bare minimum. The armchair is made of a stainless-steel frame with supportive weatherproof handwoven rope. Durable yet elegant, the SANDUR Armchair Seat & Back Woven will enhance any outdoor environment. Oasiq grew its inspiration from nature and with the design intent for people. Passionate about enhancing people's exposure to outdoor living and with the belief that attractive outdoor designs crafted with detail enable people to feel more relaxed and happy. By creating unique and creative outdoor furniture reveals the beauty of natures natural qualities. Oasiq designs use a combination of durable materials to give an overall balance and contrast to create the most stunning pieces. Color: Red.