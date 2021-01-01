S&T INC. 408601 Dish Drying Mat, Standard, Red

Absorbs up to 4 times its weight in water and radiates moisture from point of origin to keep countertops dry Cushions delicate dishes and stemware and is reversible for convenience and optimal performance Catches drips under a dish rack or place pots, pans, serve ware and glassware directly on the mat Protects your counter from scratches and scuffs when placed under small appliances such as a mixer or blender Highly durable and machine washable in cold water with liquid detergent - tumble dry low, Weight: 0.3 Pounds, Manufacturer: Schroeder & Tremayne