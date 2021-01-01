The Better Homes & Gardens Sandstone Vanity Organizer by Walmart Inc. will add a natural aesthetic and versatile functionality to your room. This unique piece in a natural colored stone like finish, has 2 compartments and a narrow outer tray. Use it in the bathroom to store personal hygiene products, toiletries or hair products, in an office to hold pens, pencils, scissors, paperclips or any room where you want to keep things organized. The attached outer tray is perfect to stand up your small mobile device. Hand wash.