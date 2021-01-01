This 5/8-inch thick, sandstone vessel is millenniums in the making. Ripples of compressed sediment radiate like the age rings of a tree trunk throughout this naturally tan stone. Rather than a high-gloss, polished surface, this model has a satin-matte finish which accentuates its grain and variegated patterns. With an overall measurement of 16-1/2 in. x 16-1/2 in. x 5-1/2 in., it will require a minimum-width cabinet of 18 inches. The waterfall faucet features fully-tested, superior-quality, solid-brass components. The disc which circles the spout is made of beautiful, clear glass. While several MR Direct vessel-style faucets may nicely complement this bowl, the waterfall design is simply stunning. This tall metal fixture gracefully bends over the basin with a slender, joystick-style toggle at the top for control of water flow and temperature. Around the neck of the shaft is a 7-inch diameter disc over which water cascades from the tall spout and into the distinctive basin. The shaft features an attractive brushed nickel finish. The included sink ring stabilizes the curved bowl above the counter and coordinates with the brushed nickel finish of the other fixtures. Additionally, a spring-loaded, vessel pop-up drain is included, which opens and closes with a simple press to its attractive brushed nickel cap. MR Direct Sandstone Stone Vessel Round Bathroom Sink with Faucet (Drain Included) (16.5-in x 16.5-in) in Brown | 852-GWF-BN