From craft smart
Sandpaper by Craft Smart® Assorted Grit | Michaels®
Advertisement
Purchase the Sandpaper by Craft Smart®, Assorted Grit at Michaels. This sandpaper by Craft Smart can be used for hand-sanding or with a sand block. This sandpaper by Craft Smart can be used for hand-sanding or with a sand block. It is ideal for wet or dry applications, removing light scratches, stripping away finishes, smoothing, and preparation of surfaces. Details: Includes assorted grits (400, 600, 800) 3.5" x 9" (8.8cm x 22.8cm) sheet size 6 sheets | Sandpaper by Craft Smart® Assorted Grit | Michaels®