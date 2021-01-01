Worry-Free Drain Catch is a simple solution to the common problem of pills, jewelry or other valuables washing down the drain. Fits 1 or 3-hole 4 in. installations. Optional 6-11/16 in. deck plate included for use with additional mounting configurations and a cohesive look. Includes matching-finish plastic pop-up drain assembly. ADA compliant lever handles. WaterSense labeled faucet uses at least 20% less water than the industry standard without compromising performance. Rigid spout. Delta Sandover Venetian Bronze 1-Handle Single Hole WaterSense Bathroom Sink Faucet with Drain and Deck Plate | 15748LF-RB