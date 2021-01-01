Get the Mosaic Mercantile Sanded Grout, Snow at Michaels. com. Set your mosaic tile artwork with this long-lasting Grout Adhesive Sealer. Set your mosaic tile artwork with this long-lasting sanded grout. Made of a mixture of Portland cement and silica sand, this construction-quality grout offers a lasting bond and can be used for indoor as well as outdoor applications. You can use this sanded grout for sealing grout lines of all sizes; simply mix this grout with water to get a creamy mixture and use it to fill in grout lines. Details: Snow 1 lb. Sanded Mixture of Portland cement and silica sand Easy to use | Mosaic Mercantile Sanded Grout, Snow | Michaels®