Sandburg 48" Single Bathroom Vanity Set

Traditional style meets coastal charm with this freestanding 48" single vanity set. It features a rectangular solid and engineered wood base with a Carrara marble countertop for some classic style. This bathroom vanity also includes an oval-shaped porcelain undermount sink (faucet sold separately). Two louvered front cabinet doors open up for easy access to the plumbing beneath the sink, while four drawers on either side give plenty of room for towels, toiletries, and other bathroom essentials. Best of all, this vanity set arrives fully assembled with an opening in the back for easy installation. Base Finish: Antique White