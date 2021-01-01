From hooker
Sanctuary Madame Accent Chest
Two doorsTwo drawers behind doorsOne adjustable shelf behind doorsVentilated back panelLevelersMaterial: Poplar and Hardwood Solids with Oak Veneers.The epitome of understated elegance, the Madame Accent Chest channels rustic luxury with a Quartz Grey finish in a light wood tone with areas of cool gray burnishing, creating a subtle two-tone effect. The decorative pulls are in pewter-colored metal. Two doors and two drawers behind the doors, and one adjustable shelf behind the doors. Crafted of Poplar and Hardwood Solids with Oak Veneers. Ventilated Back Panel.