From pillivuyt

Pillivuyt Sancerre Small Creamer/Jug

$21.99
In stock
Buy at replacementsltd

Description

Small Creamer/Jug in the Sancerre pattern by Pillivuyt. All White,Rim,Smooth,No Trim 2 7/8

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com