From solo rugs
Solo Rugs Sanam Contemporary Solid Dark Gray 5 ft. x 8 ft. Hand Loomed Area Rug
Advertisement
Subtle tone-on-tone stripes give the Solid collection a depth and sophistication all its own. These rugs can pull the disparate elements of a room into a beautifully cohesive whole. They can also introduce an unexpected but welcome jolt of color into an otherwise neutral space. Handcrafted by skilled artisans, they will stand up to heavy traffic for years while maintaining their elegance. Color: Dark Gray.