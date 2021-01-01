From well woven
Well Woven San Francisco Mojave Red Modern Abstract 3 ft. 11 in. x 5 ft. 3 in. 3D Carved Shag Area Rug
Oversized geometric styles like those in the San Francisco collection take center stage to create a feeling of boundless energy and expansive space. The dynamic patterns are further enhanced with 3D carved design accents, for visual texture that pops right off the floor. A mix of 2 types of yarn also gives an exceptional look and silky soft feel. Short, twisted yarn provides plushness while long, thin yarn gives a brilliant, shimmering hand. Color: Red.