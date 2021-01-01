San Francisco California by Michael Tompsett - Picture Frame Print on Acrylic

This ready to hang, lightbox art piece features a colorful cityscape made of splattered paint. Art and design were always Michael's favorite subjects at school. He was fortunate to land a job as a graphic designer at one of London's most prestigious publishing companies. After 12 years Michael Topsett made the decision to pursue a full-time career creating his own work. The freedom and time to be able to focus solely on his own projects has been a wonderful experience. Athrough Michael likes to experiment with different styles and subjects, hi main focus is on map art. He enjoys looking for unique and interesting ways to depict something which is very familiar. Maps are visual representations of the world we live in, a world which is incredibly diverse. Apart from maps, Tompsett creates urban landmark and cityscape designs. The Backlit LED Lightbox by Latitude Run® is a great new way to illuminate your favorite artwork day or night! The sturdy metal snap frame construction makes this lightbox durable yet lightweight, while the bright, cool LED back lights your artwork for vibrant color display. The anti-glare acrylic cover helps to keep the art visible in almost any lighting. With the hanging hardware conveniently included, you can easily hang this well-lit frame. Its an excellent way to show off this work of art in your home or office! Whether it's a contemporary, rustic, modern, or traditional style decor, Latitude Run® offers a variety of high-quality, carefully built wall art that will surely complement any style. We provide an abundance of art themes that range from fascinating abstracts to breathtaking landscapes. IMPORTANT: Avoid buying counterfeit products and transacting with unauthorized sellers. Look for our logo on the packaging for every one of our products.