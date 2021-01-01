From noble house
Noble House San Blas Gray 5-Piece Wood and Wicker Outdoor Dining Set
The beautiful blend of wood and wicker comes to life with this dining set. Complete with 4 stacking wicker dining chairs, you can enjoy eating in your backyard whenever you want. The wooden table is treated to withstand even the harshest of seasons, ensuring your set looks great all year long. The square table ensures that there is enough space for both food and people, meaning no 1 leaves the table hungry.