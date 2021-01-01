Japanese Art Print Apparel & Accessories Samurai Drummer | Funny Japanese Art Print Style Parody Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Great graphic design featuring an illustration of a samurai who is playing the drums and Japanese characters. The illustration is in the style of a traditional Japanese art print. This funny saumurai guitar player parody outfit is the perfect design for every lover of Japanese culture and pop culture. If you love Japanese art prints but also like to have a little fun with your apparel, then this is the perfect outfit for you. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only