Kate and Laurel Samuels Wood Bench, 42x14x20, Rustic Brown/Black

FARMHOUSE BENCH: The stylish Samuels features a bold, modern design with a rustic brown and charcoal finish, providing a modern twist on farmhouse decor QUALITY MATERIAL: Combining rustic material in a modern design, the sophisticated Samuels bench features a metal frame with a solid wood top AMPLE SIZE: The overall dimensions of this robust farmhouse bench are 42 inches wide by 14 inches deep by 20 inches tall, making it a fantastic addition to your mudroom, entryway, bedroom, or living room ADDITIONAL STORAGE: Use the metal shelf tier beneath the bench to store items like shoes, blankets, and other household necessities EASY TO ASSEMBLE: The Samuels bench takes a matter of minutes to assemble with a 3-step process