Samsung T5 SSD Case Comb, 2 Pc Silicone Shockproof Case +1 Pc Hard Leather Zipper Travel Storager for Samsung T5 T3 T1 Portable External SSD(250G.

Best Quality Guranteed. Package - 2 Pc Samsung T5 SSD silicone protective case + 1 pc LEATHER carrying box, Specifically for Samsung T5 / T3 / T1 Portable 250GB 500GB 1TB 2TB SSD USB 3.1 External Solid State Drives, mesh bag can hold 2 pcs data cable Water-resistant Leather Box - Exterior and shock absorbing soft lining interior, anti-static, shock absorbing, protection against minor bumps, drops and shocks, protector your Samsung T5 SSD from damages caused by accidentally bumping Silicone Samsung T5 SSD Case - Compact size giving your HDD a great look and non-slip to easier hold, protect Samung T5 T3 External Solid State Drives against scratches, dents, bumps, and drops in daily use Interior Mesh Pocket and Security Strap - Perfect for organizing cable, headphone and other small accessories, you can stick charger cable in mesh pocket. the samsung T5 device will be fastened with the inside security strap that can hold ssd devices tightly Foldable Wr