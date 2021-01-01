From buck ridge soap company
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Case 2019 Premium Shock Proof Stand Folio CaseMulti Viewing Angles Auto SleepWakeSoft TPU Back Cover for Galaxy Tab S5e 105.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Models- Exclusively designed for newest Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e 10.5(SM-T720/T725/T727,2019 Released). Folio Stand - With dual standing positions for enjoying the most comfortable viewing angles. Full Protection - Soft TPU back shell protect your new Galaxy Tab S5e 10.5 from shocks, drops and impacts. Snug Fit - With precious cutouts and full access to all features (Cameras, Speakers, Ports and Buttons). Auto Sleep/Wake - With magnetic front cover, automatically wakes or puts your device to sleep when the lid is opened and closed.