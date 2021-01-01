From logitech
Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 SM-T815 Logitech Universal Folio Keyboard Case Fits iOS Android & Windows Tablets 9-10'
Advertisement
Model: Universal Folio Color: Black MPN: 920-008334 Compatible Brand: For Universal Tablets Type: Keyboard Folio Case To Fit: 9-10' Compatible Model: For All iOS, For All Android, For All Windows, For Universal Tablets Battery Life: Replaceable coin cell battery lasts for 24 months Features: Works with most 9-10 inch tablets, Outside Water Resistant, Now your tablet can act like a laptop, Type on your desk or your blue jeans, Solid build, long-lasting protection, Two-year battery life, Easy setup, reliable connection, Impact Resistant Brand: Logitech