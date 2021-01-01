Samsung Galaxy Tab A 101 2019 Case Multiple Angle Stand Cover Compatible with Samsung Galaxy Tab A 101 Inch Model SMT510SMT515 2019 Release Tablet.

Best Quality Guranteed. Designed For: Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 Inch Model SM-T510/SM-T515 2019 Release Tablet Only (Please click on 'Settings' on your tablet, then click on 'about tablet' and Check 'model number' to make sure that your tablet model number is 'SM-T510'or 'SM-T515' ). Multi Viewing Angle: This case allows you to adjust Galaxy Tab A 10.1 2019 tablet to different multi viewing angle securely. Precise Cutouts: The super design allows for full access to touch screen, side buttons, charging, headset and camera ports etc. Simple but Elegant Style: Premium synthetic leather with sturdy construction brings you a more protective and eye-catching case. Service Guarantee: Galaxy Tab A 10.1 2019 Case is sold with lifetime warranty and 24 hrs easy-to-reach email support.