Samsung Galaxy Tab A 101 2019 Case MultiAngle Viewing Protective PU Leather Folio Cover for Samsung Galaxy Tab A 101 Inch SMT510SMT515 2019.

Best Quality Guranteed. Specifically slim fit protective wallet case designed for Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 Inch 2019 (SM-T510/T515) tablet, NOT work for Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 2016 tablet (Model: SM-T580/T585/T587/P580/P585) or any other model devices.(Please click on 'Settings' on your tablet, then click on 'about tablet' and Check 'model number' to make sure that your tablet model number). Precise cut-outs and full access to all features (Cameras, Speaker, Ports and Buttons) and easy to insert and remove. Made of synthetic leather and shockproof flexible soft TPU protection for all corners against bumps and scratches. Multi-Angle Viewing stand function for easy reading and vedio-watching. Magnet hiding at the back of case, you could attach the magnet to the back and make the magnetic closure keep away from screen.