Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Case With Kickstand And Metal Ring - Shockproof Samsung S21 5G Ultra Case Military Grade Drop Tested Slim Dual Layer.

Material: Tpu, Polycarbonate: Form Factor: Bumper Color: Vs2 Rose Gold Designed For The S21 Series - Designed For The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra - Check Your Full Model Name. Kickstand Prevents Charging The Phone Wirelessly While In The Case. Dual Layer Protection - Impact-Resistant Polycarbonate Anti-Scratch Outer Shell Lined With A Inner Tpu Bumper Provides 2 Layers Of Protection To Absorb And Distribute Shock While Staying Flexible And Comfortable To Hold. Drop Tested To Surpass 810G-516.6 Military Grade Standards Which Includes Edges, Corners, And The Face Of The Phone Raised Edges - Raised Edge Technology Provides Screen And Camera Protection In A Stylish, Slim And Flexible Profile With Pronounced Buttons That Are Easy To Feel And Press. Does Not Interfere With Factory Provided Screen Protector From Samsung (Screen Protector Not Included With Case) Rotating Kickstand And Ring With Mount Zone - 360 Degree Rota