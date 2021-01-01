Samsung Galaxy S20+Plus Waterproof Case, Galaxy S20+ Ip68 Underwater Case Built In Screen Protector 360° Full Body Protective Shockproof Dustproof.

Material: Silicone, Tpu, Polycarbonate: Form Factor: Bumper Color: Clear/Blue Compatible Phone Models: Galaxy S20 Plus 6.7 Inch, Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus 6.7 Inch, S20 Plus 6.7 Inch Screen Size: 6.2 Inches? Built-In Screen Protector?Made Of High-Grade Pet+Tpu Material, The Durable Hard Pc Cover With The Function Of Shockproof, Dustproof, Sandproof, Snowproof Protecting Your Samsung S2+ Plus Perfectly In Bad Environment. Deep Camera Cutout Protects The Camera From Scratches While Preserving The Complete Flash Function. Easy To Install, Two In One (Front/Back) Snap On Design Makes It Fast And Easy To Install Or Take Off In Seconds? Full Body Protection?Special Designed For Underwater Activities, Outdoor Sports And Daily Use, Extreme Safe Even After 1000 Times Test Of Using Underwater 9.8Ft/ 30 Minutes. And Shockproof Designed To Meet/Exceed Military Standards 810G-516 And Tested Up To 9.8Ft/3M Drops, Four Strong A