Samsung Galaxy S10E S10 S10+ S20 Plus A71 5G 10 10e 20 Note 8 9 A10E A70 S10 Lite Charger CordUSB C Charging Cable Moto G6 G7 Power Z2 Z3 Z4Nokia.

1. New Design Features an ultra-durable nylon-braided jacket with a bend lifespan of 7000+. NEW Design Seamlessly molded joints & Bendable joints also adds additional durability of this USB Type-C Male / USB Type-A Female charger cord and easy to hold and use. 2. QC3.0Fast Charger CordThis USB A to USB C Power Cable Support Fast Charging, Up to 3A Charging Speed and Support Data Transfer: USB 2.0, Up to 480Mbps, Support QC 3.0 3. Compatibility List: This USB A to USB C Galaxy S10 Charger Wire can fast charge your Samsung Galaxy S20/S20 Plus/S20 Ultra/S10 / S10E /S10 Plus /10 /Fold, Note 8 9 10 Note 10 Lite, A10E A70 A20 A30 Note9 Note8, S8plus, S9plus, Motorola Moto G6 /G6 Plus, Moto G7 /G7 Power /G7 Plus, Moto Z2 / Z3 z4, Nokia 7.1 9 Pureview, Nokia 3.1 Plus /3.1 C /3.1 A(Not 3.1) with the original charger (View Product Description details) 4. 2Pack 6FT6FT+6FT Samsung S10E Type C Fast Charging Cable with 56kilohm pull-up resistor, solid wir