From general
Samsung Galaxy S10e Cover Case 3D Full Stylish Magnetic Buckle Bookstyle Wallet Case Credit Cards Pockets Pu Leather Case For Samsung Galaxy S10e.
Advertisement
Material: Faux Leather: Color: 3D: Peacock Flower Compatible Phone Models: Samsung Galaxy S10e This Product Designed By 3D Embossed High-End Painting Process Material: High Quality Pu Leather Carry Around Your Id, Credit And Debit Cards, And Cash Without Having To Take Your Wallet With You Slim Folio Wallet Type Case To Minimize Bulk And Fully Protect Your Smart Phone