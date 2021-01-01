Samsung Galaxy S10 Case with Credit Card Holder Galaxy S10 Wallet Case with Zipper Wrist Strap Handbag Purse Shockproof Protective Case Cover for.

Compatible Phone Models: ONLY fit for Samsung Galaxy S10, 6.1 inch, 2019 (Not fit for the larger Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, 6.4 inch). Wallet and Card Holder Function: Give enough space for more than 10+ Cards as well as 15 cashes and your keys which include IDs, credit cards, debit cards and cash. High Quality of YKK Zipper Design: Every pieces of YKK Zipper can bear 1000 times pull strength testing, which can keep your belongings well. Intimate Detachable Anti-lost Lanyard Design: With anti-lost lanyard, hold your phone more convenient and without worry of losing. Satisfaction Guarantee: 6 Months warranty and best customer service to protect your valuable investment.