From carhartt cit group
Samsung Galaxy J2 Core J2 Dash J2 Pure J2 Shine Case Phone Wallet Purse PU Leather Magnetic Card Holder Slot Wrist Strap Bling Glitter Spark.
Advertisement
Compatible with Samsung Galaxy J2 (MetroPCS)/ J2 Core / J2 Dash /J2 Pure/J2 Shine Bigger magnetic closure and Protective: The automatic magnetic closure is bigger than others so that it can hold the wallet very sturdy, protecting your phone, credit cards, and cash safely. All-around protection by high quality soft PU inner skin shell and selected prime Leather filp cover. Secure wallet holder: This wonderful flip case is also multi-functionally designed to act as a case and secure portable wallet. Multiple slots allow you to carry credit cards as well as cash. Foldable kickstand: Watching a movie or video on your phone has been easier with the foldable flip cover case. Case is easily to open just like a book. The built-in kickstand let you make hands-free video calls, read, and watch videos anywhere conveniently. Stylish & functional: Beautiful bling color conbinations, and hand wristlet strap makes it easy to carry around