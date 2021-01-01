From fairywill
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancelling (Wireless Charging Case Included) - Bulk Packaging - Mystic Red
Advertisement
SOUND THAT ROCKS: The AKG-tuned 12mm speaker and enhanced bass tone play everything in studio-quality sound. An open design creates a live listening environment suiting those who prefer a natural spacious sound NEW STYLE. NEW SOUND: Equal parts earbuds and ear bling Galaxy Buds Live come in three colors youâ??ll want to rock all day TURN DOWN DISTRACTIONS: Turn on Active Noise Cancellation to block out background noise on an airplane train or bus.