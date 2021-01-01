Samsung Galaxy A81 Wallet Case, Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite Case, Samsung Galaxy M60s Case, 3D Butterfly Embossed Flip Stand Case For Samsung Galaxy.

Material: Faux Leather, Tpu: Form Factor: Bumper, Flip Color: Rhinestone Lavender Compatible Phone Models: Samsung Galaxy A81, Samsung Galaxy M60s, Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite Compatible Model: Special Attention! Only Applicable To Samsung Galaxy A81/Note10 Lite/M60s. Please Confirm Your Phone Model. Material And Structure:1. The Mobile Phone Case Is Made Of High-Quality Pu+Tpu Leather, With Excellent Workmanship And Exquisite Appearance.2.Flip Cover Design, Can Be Used As A Stand, Built-In Card Slot And Cash Pocket, Can Be Used As A Simple Wallet.3. Built-In Handset Design, Answer The Call Without Opening The Phone Case.4.Magnetic Closure Will Keep The Phone Closed Securely.5.The Phone Case Is The Right Size, So You Can Put It In Your Trouser Pocket Without Holding It. Features:1 Simple Wallet Function, Built-In 3 Card Slots And 1 Cash Pocket For You Bank Cards, License And Cash. Can Meet All Your Needs Without Holding