Samsung Galaxy A71 Wallet Phone Case, 3D Painting Pu+Tpu Leather Flip Kickstand Case With Magnetic Closure And Credit Card Slots Holder Cover For.

Material: 1.Made Of Pu+Tpu Material, The External Hard, Internal Soft Tpu Leather Protects The Phone In All Directions, Which Can Effectively Prevent Damage Caused By Falling. 2.Beautiful 3D Painted Patterns, The Case Is Very Comfortable To Touch.3.The Phone Case Is Beautiful And Durable, Small And Light, Easy To Carry. 3. Convenience: 1. The Phone Cases Kickstand Function Allows You To Watch Movies Or Videos Without Holding The Phone With Your Hands. You Can Watching While Eating, Which Is Very Enjoyable. 2. Simple Wallet Function. Built-In Card Slot, You Can Keep Your Credit Card And Drivers License 3. The Phone Case Has A Portable Wrist Strap, Which Can Free Your Hands To Do Other Things. 4. The Mobile Phone Has A Magnetic Buckle To Protect The Mobile Phone And Credit Cards From Falling. It Is A Gift, Such A Pretty Color, Great Quality And Comfortable To Hold. It Looks Very High-End, But The Price Is Very Suitable, Whether Fathers Day, M