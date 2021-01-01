Samsung Galaxy A71 5G Phone Case, Heavy Duty Shockproof Dual Layer Protive W/Ring Kickstand Built-In Magnetic Car Bracket Metal Plate Armor.

Material: Stainless Steel, Polyurethane, Tpu, Polycarbonate, Gel: Color: Red Compatible Phone Models: Samsung Galaxy A71 5G Product Material: Combination Of Polycarbonate Outer, Layer With An Enhanced Thermoplastic, Polyurethane(Tpu) Rubberized Gel Skin. Dual Layer Protection? Hard Pc+Soft Tpu Two-In-One Design Provide All Around Military-Grade Protection, Protect Your Phone From Drops, Scratches And Bumps. 360° Rotable And 150° Foldable Ring Grip Holder Is Very Convenience For Video-Chatting And Watching Videos And More Safe To Carry Your Smartphone. Build-In Metal Patch Can Attach To Magnetic Car Mount For Navigation When Driving. (Car Mount Not Include) Quality After-Sell Services: We Would Endeavor To Win Customer Satisfaction. If You Meet Any Question, Please Contact Us, We Will Fix Your Issue Within 24 Hours.