Samsung Galaxy A71 5G, (Not For Samsung A71 5G Uw), With Hd Screen Protector Military Grade Protective With Belt Clip And Kickstand Protective.

Material: Tpu, Polycarbonate: Form Factor: 6.7 Inch Color: Dark Green Compatible Phone Models: Samsung A71 5G, Samsung Galaxy A71 5G, Galaxy A71 5G 2.Combine Your Own Edge Tpu With Built-In Pc To Protect Your Mobile Phone From Dropping, Scratching And Impact. Slim Design With Military-Grade Protection Using Air Cushion Technology Throughout The Device. 3.The Screen Protector Provides Better Protection For Mobile Phone Screens, All Buttons And Interface Are User Friendly Design To Avoid Frequent Disassembly. Perfect Cutout For Speaker, Camera And Case For Charging Hole Gives You Easy Access To All Functions, Convenient For Charging Your Mobile Phone Without Removing The Case. 4. Samsung Galaxy A71 5G Built-In Kickstand,[Skockproof] Dual Layer Full-Body Protective Phone Case Cover