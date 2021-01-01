Samsung Galaxy A71 5G Case Soft Silicone Case Gel Rubber Microfiber Lining Hard Shell Shockproof Full-Body Protective Cover Case For Galaxy A71 5G.

Material: Microfiber, Silicone, Rubber, Gel: Color: Black Compatible Phone Models: Samsung Galaxy A71 5G? Liquid Silicone Material?It Is Made Of Environmentally Friendly Materials, Smooth Touch And Anti-Fingerprints, Suede Lining On The Interior Protect Your Galaxy A71 5G From Abrasion And Slide And Effectively Cushioning The Impact Of Falling Your Galaxy A71 5G.Full-Body Protection?1Mm Raises Design Above The Screen Slightly, Protect Your Galaxy A71 5G Screen Or Camera Dropping Or Laying Face Down On Any Surface. Easy To Clean?It Always Keeps Dry And Clean As It Is Very Easy To Wipe Off Dust And Dirt On The Case. Exquisite Tactile Button?With Precision Cutouts For All Buttons And Ports. Fits Snugly Over The Volume Buttons, Side Button, And Curves Of The Galaxy A71 5G.