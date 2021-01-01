Samsung Galaxy A51 5G Case Glitter Liquid Case For Girls Women Bling Shiny Flowing Love Heart Cover Clear Tpu Shockproof Bumper For Samsung Galaxy.

Material: Silicone, Tpu, Rubber: Form Factor: Bumper Color: Pink Gradient Compatible Phone Models: Samsung Galaxy A51 5G Specially Designed For Samsung Galaxy A51 5G Beauty & Fashion Redefined - Say Goodbye To Plain And Dull Looking Case! Watching The Glitters Flowing Freely In This Stunning Case Is Just Breathtaking And Stress Relieving, Bringing You A Whole New Experience And Show Off To Your Friends. Leak-Worry-Free Design - High Quality Soft Tpu Material Making This Beautiful Slim Clear Case Flexible And Bendable From Cracking Preventing Leakage. The Liquid Used Has Passed Safety Testing So Rest Assured That It Will Not Harm Anyone. Combination Of A Tough Pc Shell And Soft Rubber Silicone Tpu Bumper, Dual-Layered Heavy Duty, Which Cover Your Phone On All Sides, And Protect It From Scratch, Drop, Impact It Will Be A Cute Gift For Your Girlfriend /Daughter /Neighbor.