Samsung Galaxy A50 Wallet Case For Women,2In1 [Detachable Magnetic] Trifold 9 Card Holder Folio Flip Leather Wallet Clutch With Strap & Money Pocket.

Material: Faux Leather: Form Factor: Flip Color: Mint1 Compatible Phone Models: Samsung Galaxy A50? [Multi Function & Detachable Wallet Case]: 9 Card Slot, 2 Cash Pockets, 1 Mobile Phone Case,1 Wrist Strap, Make Your Life And Work More Convenient. Professional Removable Wallet Design, Allowing You To Carry Multiple Credit Cards, Family Photo And Cash, Both A Wallet And One Phone Case! Meeting Your All Day Needs Outside. Suitable For Men, Women, Girls And Teens Of All Ages.[Powerful Magnetic Back Cover]: When You Put The Mobile Phone Case Into The Magnetic Back Cover, It Will Be Firmly Fixed But Quite Easy To Detach, And The Magnet Will Not Affect The Use Of Mobile Phones, Credit Cards And So On. Please Take Off The Case When You Need Wireless Charging.[Easy & Convenient Payment]: Card Holder Wallet Is Book Design, Easy To Grip And Hold 9 Cards, Extremely Convenient To Shop And Pay Via Credit Cards Or Cash.