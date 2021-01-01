From general
Samsung Galaxy A20e Mezzanine Case, Heavy Duty Rugged Non-Slip Clear Bumper Anti-Scratches Drop Protection Shock Absorption Case Cover For Galaxy.
Advertisement
Material: Tpu, Polycarbonate, Acrylic: Form Factor: Bumper Color: Black Compatible Phone Models: Samsung Galaxy A20e? Rugged Non-Slip Drop-Protection? Mezzanine Structure Of Hard Pc And Soft Tpu With Shock Absorption Provide Rugged Protection From Sudden Dropping And Impact Resistant For Your Phone In All Directions, Non-Slip Pattern On Both Sides Offers A Comfortable Secure Grip? Hd Clear Case? Crystal Clear Transparency Acrylic Backboard Flaunts Original Appearance Of Your Devices While Guards Against Scratches? Extra Protection For The Camera? 1.23Mm Raised Camera Edge Provide Extra Protection For The Camera, Reduce Surface Damage Caused By Friction? Precise Cutouts? Precise Cutouts Enable Easy Access To All Buttons, Ports And Camera, Speakers And Charging Port