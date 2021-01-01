Samsung Galaxy A20 Case Samsung A20 Case with Tempered Glass Screen Protector 2 Pack 360 Full Body Shockproof Hard PC+Soft TPU Hybrid Bumper.

Compatible WithDesigned for Samsung Galaxy A20 only. We gift 2 pack Tempered Glass Screen Protector, Bubble-free during use, easy to install and to remove. (Attention: Due to curved edges, the screen protector is SMALLER than the actual screen, cover the only flat area). 360Full-Body Protection: 3in1 Dual-layer case provides 360 full-body coverage protection. Premium hybrid hard Polycarbonate (PC) + soft Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU/Silicone) + Tempered Glass Screen Protector. Precise Cutouts: Precise cutouts allow for easy access to all buttons, camera, headphone, speakers, and ports; Easily press and closely connect to all buttons for your phone. Camera & Screen Protection: 3mm raised lip protects your camera, 5mm raised lip relieves impact and protects your iPhone screen against drops & cracks & surface scratches. Long-lasting ClarityMade of Germany imported TPU material to ensure clarity and non-yellow durability, e