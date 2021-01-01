Samson Meteor Mic USB Cardioid Microphone with Mute Switch for Studio Recording (Chrome) Bundle with Pop Filter Windscreen, and 5-Pack of Reusable.

ELIMINATES AMBIENT NOISE - The Samson Meteor Mic has 25mm diaphragm cardioid condenser capsule that picks up sounds in the front and cancels out background noise from the sides and rear. OFFERS PORTABILITY - Bringing this microphone on the road is no problem thanks to its ergonomic fold-back leg design. You can position the Meteor Mic anywhere and can be connected to a variety of devices. WORKS WITH A LOT OF DEVICES - You can connect the microphone directly to a Windows or Mac PC's USB input. You don't need to install drivers anymore! Plus, the Meteor Mic is compatible with iPad using a Lightning USB Camera Adapter. GIVES YOU AN ALL-IN-ONE SOLUTION - The Meteor Mic has a large 25mm condenser diaphragm and offers 16bit, 44.1/48kHz audio resolution. Plus, the microphone mute switch grants you audio privacy while conferencing in Skype, iChat or Google Hangouts. The Meteor Mic provides an all-in-one podcasting solution, wherein you need a microphone that reproduces