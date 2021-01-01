From palisade
PALISADE Sample Palisade Adobe Drift | PAL09
Palisade Waterproof Interlocking Wall Tiles are 100% waterproof and do not require grout, making them ideal for moist environments. Palisade wall tiles are easily installed using tube adhesive; simply interlock the edges. No special tools or saws are required, eliminating the need for contractors. The engineered rigid core technology provides warmth in a durable, scratch and UV-resistant tile. Palisade is available in many elegant finishes to fit any room's decor.