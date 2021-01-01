Ekena Millwork SAMPLE - 5-1/8 in. W x 12 in. x 5/8 in. Urethane Fluted Casing, Primed White

Beautiful casing is a great way to separate and define each room. With each design modeled after traditional plaster type mouldings, our lightweight polyurethane mouldings give the same rich detail, yet at a fraction of the cost. Another benefit of polyurethane is it will not rot or crack, and is impervious to insect manifestations. It comes to you factory primed and ready for your paint, faux finish, gel stain, marbleizing and more. Color: Primed White.