Ekena Millwork SAMPLE - 1-1/4 in. x 9 in. Smokey Ridge Urethane Canyon Ridge Stacked Stone, StoneWall Faux Stone Siding Panel Moulding

Increase the value of your residential or commercial property with our stunning faux stone siding. Renovating your exterior or interior project just got faster and easier than before with our lightweight and durable urethane panels that install in minutes. StoneWall panels are an attractive, durable and weather resistant alternative to hard-to-install real stacked stone. Our tough, replicated stone siding was built to last and can withstand extreme changes in temperature, varying levels of rainfall and snow, and other environmental issues. Color: Smokey Ridge.