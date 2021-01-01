SAMKE Desk Pad, Office Desk Mat, Mouse Pad, 31.5' x 15.7' PU Leather Desk Blotter, Dual-Sided Desk Pad Protector, Waterproof Desk Writing Mat for.

[Dual Side Usage]: Different color in each side, 2 in 1 desk pad. [PREMIUM QUALITY]: Desk pad made of premium PU leather material with durable construction will last for a long time. The comfortable surface can reduce wrist fatigue. It can also use the belt rolled up, take up less space when carrying. [Wide Surface Usage]: Size of 31.5' x 15.7', large enough to accommodate your laptop, mouse, and keyboard. [Protect Your Desk and Easy to Clean]: Waterproof, oil-proof, protect your desktop from scratches, stains, and spills. Just use cloth to wipe it, very easy to clean. [WARRANTY]: Lifetime - no questions asked.