Samarinda Floor Shelf Coffee Table with Storage

Round Rustic Coffee Table Solid Wood+MDF Coffee Table for Living Room with Dusty Wax Coating(35.5")Features:Constructed using pine veneers coupled with selected MDF board for reinforcement both increases strength and durability, while ensuring longevity. This table will stay solid and looking fine for quite some time.This beautiful finish is applied to imbue a piece with a sense of refinement and the classiness of an antique. It can also be simply wiped clean with a damp cloth to maintain freshness.A tough, double layer tabletop panel provides more space, while tastefully holding and displays living room accessories such as magazines, remotes, and moreAlthough not glossy and smooth, the natural texture of timber used cleverly with this beautiful coffee table expresses a timeless design that will suit anywhere in your home. The solid timbers used will simply add to the longevity of this piece.With this rustic, countryside-inspired piece you can bring the tranquility and peace of nature home, or to the office, or anywhere, really - given the classic style and versatility of this coffee tableProduct Type: Coffee TableStools Included: NoTop Shape: RoundTop Color: Dusty WaxBase Color: Dusty WaxTop Material: Solid + Manufactured WoodTop Material Details: Top Metal Finish Application: Top Manufactured Wood Type: Top Glass Type: Top Wood Species: Base Material: Solid + Manufactured WoodBase Material Details: Base Metal Finish Application: Base Manufactured Wood Type: Base Wood Species: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationUpholstered: NoUpholstery Material: Legal Documentation: Wrought Iron: Gloss Finish: NoMirrored: NoBase Type: Floor ShelfQueen Anne Legs: NoWheels Included: NoFolding: NoBuilt-In Lighting: NoBulb Included: Wattage per Bulb: Integrated Wireless Charging Surface: NoEU Energy Efficiency Class: Country of Origin: ChinaSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseNumber of Tables Included: 1Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Storage Included: YesHidden Storage Compartment: NoTrunk Storage: NoShelves Included: YesNumber of Shelves: 1Drawers Included: NoNumber of Drawers: Drawer Glide Mechanism: Drawer Glide Material: Soft Close or Self Close Drawers: Cabinets Included: NoNumber of Cabinets: Top Design: WoodTray Top: NoOpen Base: NoSet Type: Country of Origin - Additional Details: chinaScratch Resistant: YesStain Resistant: YesDS Primary Product Style: BohoDS Secondary Product Style: Contemporary BohoSpefications:The weight capacity of the top board is 66.1387 lbs.The bottom board is 66.1387 lbs.SCS Certified: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoCE Certified: BS 5852 Certified: FIRA Certified: YesComposite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): N/AChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): N/AComposite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Energy Star Compliant: YesFire Rated: YesEnvironmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: CPG Compliant: GreenSpec: EPP Compliant: Blauer Engel: ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: N/ASustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: PEFC Certified: ITTO Compliant: SFI Certified: UKCA Marked: SOFFA Compliant: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 18Overall Length - End to End: 35.4Overall Depth - Front to Back: 35.4Overall Product Weight: 51.12Lift Top: NoLift Top Height - Top to Bottom: Shelving: YesDistance Between Shelv