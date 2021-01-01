DriftAway Samantha Tie Up Curtain Floral Damask Pattern Room Darkening Thermal Insulated Blackout Adjustable Balloon Curtain Shade for Small Window Rod Pocket 1 Panel 45 Inch by 63 Inch Gray:PACKAGE INCLUDE: 1 -piece Tie Up Curtain Shade. Made by 100% Polyester. Feel extremely soft to touch, Imported.SUPER MATERIAL & STYLE: Samantha tie up has a classic aesthetic and features a coastal medallion print. The fabric we use is made of innovative triple weave fabric construction (240gsm) to filter the sunlight, leading to better temperature regulation of the room, ensure the style is bouncy and hand touch is silky. It is perfect for Christmas, Holiday, Thanksgiving Day and other festivals.EASY ADJUST & SERVE WELL: It is easy to adjust to the height per your need for shading and privacy protection, feature high performance on light reducing, thermal insulated, noise reducing, energy saving / efficiency and privacy protection. Perfect for small window of home, kitchen, breakfast room, bathroom, living room and bedroom.SIZE & HEADER TYPE: 45" wide x 63" length. 3” Rod Pocket slides easily onto your curtain rod for quick installation.