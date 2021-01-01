Sam Pub Extendable Dining Table Cherry - Picket House Furnishings

The Picket House Furnishings Sam Distressed Pub Height Dining Table is the perfect addition to your dining room! This table features an fixed, oval shape, making it easy to move around the table. The base of the table offers storage options where you can easily store away dishes or napkins in the cabinet space; or you can use the open storage space on to of the cabinet to display decor. Distressed marks are featured throughout, that complement the dark walnut finish beautifully. Add this pub height dining table to your home today!