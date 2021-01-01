Noble House Salvatore Traditional Handcrafted Mango Wood Console Table, Brown

Impress your guests the moment they walk into your home with a console table that brings your entryway huge personality. This handcrafted table is the perfect interior accessory to any home with its rich wood color and ornate frame. With a gorgeous carved design and handy drawer space, this accessory brings a sophisticated touch to store your keys and other items. Whether you are using this in your living room or foyer, this elegant accessory allows you comfortable table space whenever you need it. TRADITIONAL: With elaborate carvings and smooth surface, our console table brings a refined style to any interior space. The rich color emphasizes the traditional elements of the piece, giving your home a sophisticated and ornate atmosphere. HANDCRAFTED DESIGN: This accessory is expertly designed and handcrafted with artisan expertise. Any natural variations are not product flaws, but rather, will ensure that your purchase is truly a one-of-a-kind product. WOOD FINISH: Made with mango wood and faux wood, this table blends together a beautiful wood look with the strength of real wood. Resistant to moisture and offering a durable structure, this material provides a smooth and refined finish to any room. STORAGE SPACE: This accessory offers two drawers for storing and organizing your items. These are finished with a complementing burnished knob for easy access to your items. DIMENSIONS: Choose an accessory that is the perfect size for you and your furniture. This console table is 32.00” W x 13.00” D x 30.50” H. You will love how much your space can transform with the simple addition of this charming table.